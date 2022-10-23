Look: Meet Legendary NBA Star Charles Barkley's Longtime Wife

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley agreed to a "life-altering" deal with Turner Sports earlier this month.

The former NBA star turned "Inside the NBA" analyst signed a 10-year, nine-figure deal to remain with the network.

"We're all a big family — Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me — and I wouldn't still be here if it wasn't for them and all the amazing people who work on our show," Barkley said. "I'm not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal … and I'm blessed to be able to do live television for a living."

Barkley has family at Turner Sports, along with family at home.

The legendary NBA star has been married to his wife, Maureen, for a long time.

American basketball player Charles Barkley wearing a yellow, black and blue shirt with blue trousers, sitting with his wife, Maureen Blumhardt, in a branch of Planet Hollywood, location unspecified, 1994. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Charles and Maureen reportedly met while he was with the Philadelphia 76ers. The happy couple has one daughter together.

The happy couple has been together for more than 30 years at this point.

“Well, No. 1 I’m gone a lot. That always helps,” the 11-time All-Star joked to Renee Paquette. “I think the main reason is she accepts my flaws and all. She doesn’t judge me, accepts me how I am, she’s a great mother.”

Barkley, who works out of Turner Sports' studios in Atlanta, also resides in the Phoenix, Arizona area.

He likes to play golf.

TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 27: Charles Barkley plays his shot from the 17th tee during Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change at Stone Canyon Golf Club on November 27, 2020 in Oro Valley, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

Cheatsheet had more on the relationship:

She met her future hubby in the late ’80s at a Pennsylvania restaurant called City Avenue. At the time she was working as a legal aid and model promoting Noblerex K-1, and Sir Charles was playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, the team that selected him with the fifth pick in the 1984 NBA Draft.

The pair tied the knot in 1989 and have been together ever since. Today, they reside in Scottsdale, Arizona, and have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

We wish Charles and his family all the best moving forward.