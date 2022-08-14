Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner remains in Russian custody, after being sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling.
The WNBA star was arrested at a Russian airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's been in Russian custody for several months now.
Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, has been speaking out in support of the WNBA star, hoping to bring her home.
Cherelle Griner is Brittney's second wife.
Brittney Griner was previously married to fellow WNBA player Glory Johnson.
The WNBA players were married in a ceremony in Phoenix in 2015, but a divorce was finalized in June of 2016.
Brittney and Glory were only together for a short period of time.
Despite marrying Brittney, Glory told PEOPLE that she is straight.
“You work things out and fight for what you love,” Johnson, then 25, told PEOPLE. “It wasn’t about other people. It was about us.”
Johnson is still showing support for Griner, too.
“After all the things that she put me and my family through, I should hate this person. But at the end of the day, I still worry about how she’s taking all this," she told PEOPLE.
Hopefully Brittney will be back on American soil soon.