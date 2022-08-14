Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Brittney Griner remains in Russian custody, after being sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling.

The WNBA star was arrested at a Russian airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's been in Russian custody for several months now.

Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, has been speaking out in support of the WNBA star, hoping to bring her home.

Cherelle Griner is Brittney's second wife.

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner was previously married to fellow WNBA player Glory Johnson.

The WNBA players were married in a ceremony in Phoenix in 2015, but a divorce was finalized in June of 2016.

Brittney and Glory were only together for a short period of time.

PALMETTO, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream smiles prior to a game against the Washington Mystics on September 13, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images) Ned Dishman/Getty Images

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream warms up prior to the game against the Connecticut Sun at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Despite marrying Brittney, Glory told PEOPLE that she is straight.

“You work things out and fight for what you love,” Johnson, then 25, told PEOPLE. “It wasn’t about other people. It was about us.”

Johnson is still showing support for Griner, too.

“After all the things that she put me and my family through, I should hate this person. But at the end of the day, I still worry about how she’s taking all this," she told PEOPLE.

Hopefully Brittney will be back on American soil soon.