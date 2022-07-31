Look: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, but the WNBA star will hopefully be brought home soon.
The former Baylor Bears standout has been in Russian custody for several months. Griner was arrested at the airport for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack.
The U.S. Government is reportedly working on a deal to bring Griner home.
That would certainly be thrilling news for Brittney's longtime wife, Cherelle Griner.
Brittney and Cherelle Griner were married in 2019. They've been spotted together at several WNBA games.
This was not Brittney's first marriage, though.
The WNBA star married her teammate, Glory Johnson, back in 2016. However, that marriage lasted less than a year.
Despite marrying Griner, Johnson considers herself to be straight.
“You work things out and fight for what you love,” Johnson, then 25, told PEOPLE. “It wasn’t about other people. It was about us.”
Johnson harbors no ill-will toward Griner.
“After all the things that she put me and my family through, I should hate this person. But at the end of the day, I still worry about how she’s taking all this," she told PEOPLE.
Brittney and Cherelle, meanwhile, will hopefully be reunited soon.
Griner's trial is expected to end sometime this week.