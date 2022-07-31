Look: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 8: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 8, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, but the WNBA star will hopefully be brought home soon.

The former Baylor Bears standout has been in Russian custody for several months. Griner was arrested at the airport for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack.

The U.S. Government is reportedly working on a deal to bring Griner home.

That would certainly be thrilling news for Brittney's longtime wife, Cherelle Griner.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife Cherelle Griner in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brittney and Cherelle Griner were married in 2019. They've been spotted together at several WNBA games.

This was not Brittney's first marriage, though.

The WNBA star married her teammate, Glory Johnson, back in 2016. However, that marriage lasted less than a year.

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream warms up prior to the game against the Connecticut Sun at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Despite marrying Griner, Johnson considers herself to be straight.

“You work things out and fight for what you love,” Johnson, then 25, told PEOPLE. “It wasn’t about other people. It was about us.”

Johnson harbors no ill-will toward Griner.

“After all the things that she put me and my family through, I should hate this person. But at the end of the day, I still worry about how she’s taking all this," she told PEOPLE.

Brittney and Cherelle, meanwhile, will hopefully be reunited soon.

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Griner's trial is expected to end sometime this week.