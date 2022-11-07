Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, has been speaking out in support of the WNBA star, as she remains imprisoned in Russia on drug charges.

"I've spent the last eight months riding waves of grief and, to be honest, just total disbelief," Cherelle Griner said at an awards show on Tuesday. "I can't believe that I'm standing in front of you guys today, living without my favorite person, my greatest love, biggest support, and just sanctuary. Language truly fails to capture the excruciating pain that stems from having a loved one held hostage."

Cherelle Griner is working hard to bring her wife home. She's already met with President Biden and is continuing to speak out in support of her significant other.

But Cherelle Griner is not Brittney Griner's first wife.

Cherelle Griner (C), wife of professional basketball player Brittney Griner, speaks during a press conference on July 8, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois in support of Griners release from prison in Russia. - US basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty on July 7, 2022 to drug smuggling charges in a Russian court but denied intending to break the law in a case that has further inflamed tensions between Moscow and Washington. (Photo by MAX HERMAN / AFP) (Photo by MAX HERMAN/AFP via Getty Images) MAX HERMAN/Getty Images

Brittney Griner was previously married to one of her teammates, Glory Johnson.

The marriage was a short one, as it lasted for less than a year.

PALMETTO, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream smiles prior to a game against the Washington Mystics on September 13, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images) Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Johnson met Griner while they were playing basketball. Their relationship was tumultuous, but she still has some love for the troubled star.

“After all the things that she put me and my family through, I should hate this person. But at the end of the day, I still worry about how she’s taking all this," Johnson told PEOPLE.

While Johnson was married to Griner, she does consider herself to be straight.

“You work things out and fight for what you love,” Johnson, then 25, told PEOPLE. “It wasn’t about other people. It was about us.”

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream warms up prior to the game against the Connecticut Sun at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Glory Johnson and Brittney Griner had a rocky relationship, ending in divorce, but it's good to see that the WNBA player is still wishing the best for her ex-wife.

The sports world is continuing to hope for Brittney Griner's safe return to the United States at some point this year.