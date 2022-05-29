Look: Michael Jordan, Wife Are Enjoying Vacation
Michael Jordan, his wife, Yvette Prieto, and their family are enjoying Memorial Day Weekend.
The legendary NBA star and his family are spending the weekend in Mexico.
The Daily Mail had some details on the trip.
"The 59-year-old was spotted having fun with his wife and other family members during a luxurious vacation in Los Cabos," they wrote.
"The basketball great looked comfortable in a grey t-shirt and shorts as he hung out with loved ones on the balcony of their suite."
Michael and Yvette were married in 2013.
The happy couple reportedly met at a nightclub. They've often been spotted sitting courtside at Hornets games.
Happy Memorial Day Weekend, everyone.