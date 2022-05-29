Look: Michael Jordan, Wife Are Enjoying Vacation

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Yvette Prieto and her husband and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, watch on during their game against the Atlanta Hawks at Time Warner Cable Arena on November 1, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan, his wife, Yvette Prieto, and their family are enjoying Memorial Day Weekend.

The legendary NBA star and his family are spending the weekend in Mexico.

The Daily Mail had some details on the trip.

"The 59-year-old was spotted having fun with his wife and other family members during a luxurious vacation in Los Cabos," they wrote.

"The basketball great looked comfortable in a grey t-shirt and shorts as he hung out with loved ones on the balcony of their suite."

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 30: Yvette Prieto attends the 11th annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational gala at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter March 30, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MJCI)

Michael and Yvette were married in 2013.

The happy couple reportedly met at a nightclub. They've often been spotted sitting courtside at Hornets games.

Happy Memorial Day Weekend, everyone.