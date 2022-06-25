Look: National Ranking For Bronny James Has Drastically Changed

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. #0 of Sierra Canyon High School looks on during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, was once considered a top-30 prospect for his recruiting class. Apparently, that's no longer the case.

In February, Rivals bumped James up from No. 34 to No. 30 in its rankings. Fast forward four months later, and the Sierras Canyon product has dropped all the way to No. 60 in the country.

James' highest career ranking for Rivals' top 150 was No. 29 back on May 26.

While there's no shame in being ranked No. 60, this is a noticeable drop for James. It's unclear what exactly led to this massive change.

247Sports' Composite rankings, meanwhile, has James listed as the No. 47 overall recruit and No. 7 shooting guard in the 2023 class.

Despite this drop in the rankings, the goal remains the same for James. He wants to follow in his father's footsteps and make the NBA.

There's no telling if James will go to college or take the G-League route. Per multiple reports, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina may end up being potential suitors for his services.

Do you think Bronny James will end up joining his father in the pros?