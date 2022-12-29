Look: NBA Announcer's Comment On Grayson Allen Goes Viral

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Grayson Allen #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Miami Heat during the second half at FTX Arena on December 08, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Grayson Allen was at the center of another controversial play Wednesday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard forearmed DeMar DeRozan in the back, sending the Chicago Bulls star to the ground. Bucks players held back an angry DeRozan, and Chicago's broadcasting team shared that frustration.

Former Bulls big man Stacey King called for physical retaliation against Allen.

"Let me tell you something, somebody needs to give him a two-piece," King said. "I guarantee he’ll stop doing that. Somebody pop him upside his head a couple times, he’ll stop doing that because he’s getting away with this too much. He does this all the time."

Play-by-play announcer Adam Amin also saw enough from Allen, who has developed a reputation as a dirty player spanning back to his Duke days.

"It’s frustrating to watch a talented player like Grayson Allen keep getting involved in stupid, dumb, dirty moments," Amin said. He’s gonna keep doing it until he gets a forearm shiver to his face."

King played in a more physical era where warning shots were normal. But actively encouraging violence isn't the best recourse, especially on the same night that Killian Hayes hit Mo Wagner in the back of the head.

After the game, DeRozan said he reacted the way he did because of Allen's "track record." While he didn't know if the contact was intentional, he called it an "excessive hit."

DeRozan got revenge by leading the Bulls to a 119-113 overtime win with 42 points and 10 rebounds.