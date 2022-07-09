Look: NBA Fans Speculating About Photo Of LeBron James, Rob Pelinka And Darvin Ham

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers is seen shaking hands with his sons Bryce Maximus James and LeBron James Jr. after winning the game against the Utah Jazz on November 23, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

A few years back, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma were quietly chatting while attending an NBA Summer League game.

Fans spent days trying to figure out what the three were talking about.

Fast forward to 2022, another photo of a private chat involving LeBron is going viral.

Except this time it also includes Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham.

"Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka walked over from their halfcourt seats for a quick baseline chat with LeBron James in between the first and second quarters," said ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

This begs the question: what are they chatting about?

Perhaps LeBron's giving Pelinka and Ham his thoughts about the top players on the Lakers' Summer League roster.

Or, maybe, Pelinka is telling LeBron and Ham that a trade for Kyrie Irving is in the works?

"I got the kyrie trade done are you sure you want me to trade those picks?," one fan said.

“So, listen. I keep saying how Russ got a big role on this team, but that role is being traded. I’m just trying to gas him up," another fan speculated.

Whatever they were talking about, it looked important.

It's possible some big news could be coming out of Los Angeles this weekend.