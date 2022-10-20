Look: NBA Legend's Racy Birthday Cake Went Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: A close up shot of NBA Legend, Paul Pierce smiling on court before the LA Clippers game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 25, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images) Chris Elise/Getty Images

Last year, former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce was fired by ESPN after he posted racy videos on his Instagram account.

For some reason, Pierce shared clips of him smoking while women were dancing around and on him. ESPN obviously wasn't pleased about that incident.

In honor of Pierce's 45th birthday, his friends decided to get him a cake with a screenshot of that moment on it.

Pierce shared a photo of his birthday cake along with this message: "My boys got me this cake fa my bday they play to much."

This tweet from Pierce received well over 100,000 likes. It may end up being his most engaged post ever.

Pierce was utilized on "NBA Countdown" and "The Jump" during his time at ESPN. Perhaps he would've stayed with the network if the 2021 videos never surfaced.

Kudos to Pierce though for being able to laugh at that unfortunate moment.