Look: NBA Unveils A New Logo For Next Season

Next season is a milestone one for the NBA. The league will be celebrating its 75th anniversary, and now has a fresh logo for the occasion.

Unfortunately for Kobe Bryant fans, this fresh emblem will not feature the late superstar. However, it will look noticeably different from what we’re used to seeing.

Because it is the NBA’s “diamond” anniversary, the new logo will be diamond-shaped and include the number 75. Hall of Famer Jerry West’s trademark silhouette will still be utilized.

You can see the full logo below. It bears a resemblance to the logo the NFL came up with for its 75th anniversary in 1994.

Per the league announcement, the new design will “appear throughout the 2021-22 season on courts and official NBA merchandise, inside arenas and in original broadcast, digital and social media content.”

The NBA no doubt has a lot more planned for such a major benchmark in league history. We’ll find out about any other 75th anniversary initiatives in the coming months.

In the meantime, tell us what you think of the new logo.