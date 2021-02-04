Look: NBA Releases Its First All-Star Voting Numbers

The first NBA All-Star fan votes are in. Superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead the way for their respective conferences.

The 2021 NBA All-Star game indeed will take place this season. The game is scheduled for Mar. 7 in Atlanta. It’ll be the first All-Star game to happen since the 2019 season.

The fan votes are already coming in for this year’s All-Star showdown. LeBron and KD have each received the most votes for their respective conferences so far, with Durant leading the overall vote at 2,302,705. LeBron is right behind at 2,288,676 votes.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry checks in with the most votes (2,113,178) as a guard. Bradley Beal is No. 1 in the Eastern Conference guards.

Take a look at the early All-Star votes below.

Nets‘ Kevin Durant and Lakers‘ LeBron James lead the NBA’s first All-Star fan voting returns. Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Wizards’ Bradley Beal join Durant and James as leaders at positions. pic.twitter.com/ukvOeyx49H — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2021

It’s a bit surprising to see Bradley Beal leading the guards in the Eastern Conference. Not to suggest he isn’t deserving, he is. But Beal has been one of the most underappreciated players in the NBA these past few years. It’s encouraging to see his popularity rising among NBA fans.

A quick glance over the voting results shows Klay Thompson checking in at No. 10 in the Western Conference guards list. Fans clearly miss the lethal three-point shooter, especially considering he hasn’t played in over a year.

A couple of newcomers have entered this year’s All-Star voting results, including Christian Wood of the Rockets and Collin Sexton of the Cavs.