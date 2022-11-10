Look: NBA Star Calls Out Nike, Phil Knight On Twitter

BERKELEY, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Chairman Emeritus of Nike, Inc., Phil Knight watches as the Oregon Ducks play against the California Golden Bears in the fourth quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Oregon defeated Cal 42-24. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images/Getty Images

Phil Knight's criticism of Kyrie Irving didn't sit right with at least one NBA star.

During an interview with CNBC, Knight said Irving "stepped over the line" by sharing an anti-Semitic film on his Twitter account. That's why Nike ended its longtime relationship with the NBA star, a partnership Knight said is "likely over" for good.

Boston Celtics standout Jaylen Brown took exception to Knight's decision, and called out the Nike founder and his company on Twitter this afternoon.

"Since when did Nike care about ethics?" Brown asked.

Irving lost several sponsorships after posting a link to a controversial, anti-Semitic documentary on Twitter recently.

After failing to apologize at first, Irving was suspended for five games by the Brooklyn Nets, who also gave the point guard a six-point checklist of tasks to complete before he can be reinstated.

Irving will miss his fifth game on Saturday. He could be back in uniform by as soon as Sunday, though the Nets may choose not to bring him back right away.