Look: NBA Star Claims He's Lost "100 Pounds"

James Harden wasn't in the best of shape last season, but the Philadelphia 76ers star is looking good heading into the 2022-23 season.

On Monday, Harden met with the media and revealed how many pounds he lost this offseason.

"100 pounds," Harden claims.

Of course, there's no way that's true - unless Harden carries his weight a lot better than the rest of us - but his comment is going viral.

Harden probably just added a zero to his amount by mistake, right?

Regardless, he looks good heading into the 2022-23 regular season this year.

The Sixers should be fun to watch.