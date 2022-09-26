Look: NBA Star Claims He's Lost "100 Pounds"
James Harden wasn't in the best of shape last season, but the Philadelphia 76ers star is looking good heading into the 2022-23 season.
On Monday, Harden met with the media and revealed how many pounds he lost this offseason.
"100 pounds," Harden claims.
Of course, there's no way that's true - unless Harden carries his weight a lot better than the rest of us - but his comment is going viral.
Harden probably just added a zero to his amount by mistake, right?
Regardless, he looks good heading into the 2022-23 regular season this year.
The Sixers should be fun to watch.