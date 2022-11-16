Look: NBA Star Has 1-Word Response To Charles Barkley

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley said Ja Morant could grow into a legitimate NBA superstar by elevating his teammates.

On Tuesday night (h/t Talkin' NBA), the TNT analyst said Morant should think more about how he can involve and improve his Memphis Grizzlies teammates.

"The next evolution for Ja is, he got to learn how to make the players around him better," Barkley said.

Morant seemed to prove he also needs to do better at Twitter with a childish response.

Morant has averaged 29.3 points and 6.8 assists per game this season. The dynamic point guard continues to ascend into one of the game's brightest talents, but it's not the first time anyone has wondered if he lifts up his teammates.

The Grizzlies played some of their best basketball last season while Morant recovered from a knee injury. They went 20-5 without him in 2021-22. However, they've lost both games he's missed this season.

While Morant scored 36 points on Tuesday, he attempted 27 shots in a 113-101 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Morant has improved throughout his NBA career, so there's plenty of time for the 23-year-old to morph into a top-tier MVP candidate who will uplift an entire team the way Barkley envisions. Perhaps he'll also gain some maturity off the court.