Look: NBA Star Might Be Dating Eiza Gonzalez

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, February 16, included Bette Midler (The Tale of the Mandarin Duck: A Modern Fable), Eiza González (I Care a Lot), and musical guest Florida Georgia Line. (Randy Holmes via Getty Images) EIZA GONZÁLEZ Randy Holmes/Getty Images

Ben Simmons hasn't been doing very well on the court this year, but he might be thriving off of it.

The Brooklyn Nets star was recently spotted with prominent actress Eiza Gonzalez.

Simmons and Gonzalez were seen out having dinner.

"Ben Simmons always shoots with the right hand off of the court," one writer joked.

Gonzalez, known for her roles in "Baby Driver" and "Ambulance," among others, is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood right now.

She previously dated famous lacrosse player Paul Rabil.

Good for Ben Simmons, right?