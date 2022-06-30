Look: NBA Star Responds To Tom Brady's Recruitment

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Tom Brady thinks NBA star Anthony Edwards is playing the wrong sport.

A viral video of Edwards throwing the football is making the rounds on social media this week.

After seeing the video, Brady thinks Edwards need to take a shot at playing professional football.

"Ant I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro. @NFL," he said.

Now that Rob Gronkowski is retired, Brady's looking for another tight end, right?

Edwards could be the guy.

"Gronk gone, so what’s up???," Edwards said.

Plenty of NBA stars could probably play professional football. They're freak athletes, and some already have the build for it.

LeBron James is probably the most notable NBA star fans are constantly talking about potentially playing in the NFL. But maybe Edwards will now take a shot?