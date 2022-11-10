Look: NBA Team Plays 4 vs. 5 Due To Embarrassing Mistake

"My team is on the floor."

That's what Norman Dale tells the referee about his Hickory High team playing 4 on 5 in a game early on in the classic basketball movie, Hoosiers.

That is not what the Timberwolves head coach said on Wednesday night, though.

The T-Wolves played the Suns 4 on 5 in the second quarter, but not on purpose.

D'Angelo Russell forgot to enter the game.

"They were out there playing 4 on 5 because D’Angelo Russell didn’t realize he was supposed to check in," Jomboy Media tweeted out.

Well, that's not good.

The Suns are currently leading the Timberwolves, 101-77, late in the third quarter.

It hasn't been a good night for Minnesota.