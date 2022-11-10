Look: NBA Team Plays 4 vs. 5 Due To Embarrassing Mistake
"My team is on the floor."
That's what Norman Dale tells the referee about his Hickory High team playing 4 on 5 in a game early on in the classic basketball movie, Hoosiers.
That is not what the Timberwolves head coach said on Wednesday night, though.
The T-Wolves played the Suns 4 on 5 in the second quarter, but not on purpose.
D'Angelo Russell forgot to enter the game.
"They were out there playing 4 on 5 because D’Angelo Russell didn’t realize he was supposed to check in," Jomboy Media tweeted out.
Well, that's not good.
The Suns are currently leading the Timberwolves, 101-77, late in the third quarter.
It hasn't been a good night for Minnesota.