Look: NBA Will Test Significant Rule Change At Summer League

Transition basketball in the NBA has been pretty much dead for a couple years now. That could soon change.

The NBA will be implementing a new rule regarding transition take fouls during Summer League. The hope is that the rule will trickle in to the NBA by the time the 2022-23 season begins.

If a defender gets called for a transition take foul, the opposing team will not only get awarded one free throw; it'll also be awarded possession after the free throw.

The bottom line is the NBA is trying to bring back exciting, transition basketball.

"A personal foul and team foul shall be assessed and one free throw shall be awarded to the offended team when a defender commits a transition take foul," the NBA announced in a statement. "The free throw may be attempted by any player on the offended team in the game at the time the foul was committed. The offended team shall be awarded the ball on the sideline at the nearest point where play was interrupted but no nearer to the baseline than the free throw line extended."

It's about time. We've missed way too many fast-break dunks over the past few seasons.

Hopefully the new rule does well enough during Summer League for the NBA to implement it full-time.