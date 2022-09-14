Look: NBA World Praying For Zydrunas Ilgauskas' Family

Former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas and his family are dealing with the tragic loss of his wife Jennifer, who passed away this week.

Jennifer Ilgauskas, 50, was the owner of several physical therapy and rehabilitation clinics in Ohio. She and Zydrunas had two sons, Deividas and Povilas.

"Her family was extremely important to her," reads Jennifer's obituary. "She enjoyed family gatherings and celebrations and made sure they created lasting memories.

Above all, Jennifer's husband and sons were her first priority. She made their home a safe and loving place for making memories.

Once news of her passing began to circulate, prayers and tributes poured in from around the basketball world.

At The Spun, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to Zydrunas and his children, as well as all of Jennifer's friends and relatives.

May her memory be a blessing and a comfort. Rest in peace, Jennifer.