Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley Controversy

Is Charles Barkley being too hard on Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant?

Many believe the Turner Sports analysts's comments are controversial and over the line.

Barkley, along with his co-worker Shaquille O'Neal, have dubbed Durant's career a "failure."

“Yeah, if you go back and look at his career,” O’Neal said. “As the best player and being the leader, and all that goes with that. See we were there, we saw it. OKC, up 3-1. One more game, and when you’re the guy, all the pressure goes on you.”

Fans don't seem to agree.

"This is so damn stupid…if kyrie didn’t get hurt the first finals…and if KD didn’t SAVE the warriors after they blew 3-1 lead….ya’ll realize Lebron would have 7 rings right now right?!?! Damn news just sayin dumb shit cuz they know it gets the twitter fingers movin! Lmao" one fan wrote.

"Is chuck calling himself a failure then too?" another fan wondered.

"I hate the ring conversation in teams sports," another fan admitted.

Barkley has also called the Brooklyn Nets star "Mr. Miserable."

We likely won't be seeing KD on "Inside the NBA" anytime soon...