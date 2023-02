NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

"Maybe It's Me."

That was the three-word message the Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted after the Dallas Mavericks' trade for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

LeBron James took to social media to weigh in a couple of hours after the trade.

The Lakers were reportedly involved in discussions for Irving, though the Mavericks won out.

LeBron and the Lakers will have to look elsewhere for help ahead of the trade deadline.