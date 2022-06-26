Look: NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan Phone Call

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: NBA hall of famer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan walks off the court during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

What's better than getting drafted into the NBA?

Getting drafted into the NBA and then getting a congratulatory phone call from the greatest player of all-time.

Hornets owner Michael Jordan spoke with Charlotte draft pick Mark Williams after the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

It doesn't get much cooler than that.

"Please don’t tell me MJ didn’t instill fear into people. Would you look at this man? LOLOLOL," one fan tweeted.

"Imagine having Mj’s number saved in your phone," another fan admitted.

"Now you gotta be the star player or else lol," one fan added.

The Hornets struggled drafting for a while under Jordan, but they've since turned the page, most notably with LaMelo Ball.

Perhaps Williams will be next.