Look: NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan Phone Call
What's better than getting drafted into the NBA?
Getting drafted into the NBA and then getting a congratulatory phone call from the greatest player of all-time.
Hornets owner Michael Jordan spoke with Charlotte draft pick Mark Williams after the NBA Draft on Thursday night.
It doesn't get much cooler than that.
"Please don’t tell me MJ didn’t instill fear into people. Would you look at this man? LOLOLOL," one fan tweeted.
"Imagine having Mj’s number saved in your phone," another fan admitted.
"Now you gotta be the star player or else lol," one fan added.
The Hornets struggled drafting for a while under Jordan, but they've since turned the page, most notably with LaMelo Ball.
Perhaps Williams will be next.