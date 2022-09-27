Look: NBA World Reacts To Scottie Pippen Ex-Wife News

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen attend Haute Living NY And Louis XIII Cognac Collectors Dinner In Honor Of NBA All Star Weekend 2015 at STK Midtown on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa has again been spotted out and about with Michael Jordan's son Marcus.

The pair were seen at Rolling Loud at Citi Field in New York City over the weekend, according to TMZ. It's the second time they've been together in public recently, and it sounds like they were enjoying each other's company.

"Folks who were there tell us Larsa and Marcus were dancing together all night, hugging and kissing and engaging in a bunch of PDA," TMZ wrote. "We're told Larsa was kissing Marcus' neck, laying her head on his chest and trying to make it clear to all they were there together."

Combing through some of the reactions to this news, it seems like many people find this apparent relationship a little odd given the difference in age and the fact Scottie and MJ were teammates for years.

Larsa, 48 and Scottie Pippen were married from 1997-2021. They have four children together.

Marcus Jordan, 31, is one of Michael's four children and one of two boys he has with his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy.