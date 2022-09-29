Look: NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Dennis Rodman News

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Dennis Rodman Visits The FOX Business Network at FOX Studios on December 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

During the 1998 NBA postseason, Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman spent 48 hours in Las Vegas. Lionsgate will make a film centered on that experience.

According to a report from Deadline, the studio is in early talks with Jonathan Majors to play Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas.

A deal hasn't been finalized yet, but Majors is reportedly on board with this potential idea.

Majors, 33, has appeared in a plethora of movies and shows over the past few years, such as Lovecraft Country, Loki, The Harder They Fall and Da 5 Bloods.

Though it's not a huge surprise, people love the idea of Majors playing Rodman.

"10/10 casting," one fan responded to Deadline's report.

"I can see it," another fan said.

"J Majors in his bag," a third fan wrote.

"The Jonathan Majors cinematic universe continues to expand," Brandon Caldwell said.

It'd be pretty cool to see Majors play Rodman in a film, that's for sure.

Lionsgate has not yet commented on this report.