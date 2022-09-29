Look: NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Dennis Rodman News
During the 1998 NBA postseason, Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman spent 48 hours in Las Vegas. Lionsgate will make a film centered on that experience.
According to a report from Deadline, the studio is in early talks with Jonathan Majors to play Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas.
A deal hasn't been finalized yet, but Majors is reportedly on board with this potential idea.
Majors, 33, has appeared in a plethora of movies and shows over the past few years, such as Lovecraft Country, Loki, The Harder They Fall and Da 5 Bloods.
Though it's not a huge surprise, people love the idea of Majors playing Rodman.
"10/10 casting," one fan responded to Deadline's report.
"I can see it," another fan said.
"J Majors in his bag," a third fan wrote.
"The Jonathan Majors cinematic universe continues to expand," Brandon Caldwell said.
It'd be pretty cool to see Majors play Rodman in a film, that's for sure.
Lionsgate has not yet commented on this report.