Look: NBA World Reacts To Viral Ayesha Curry Photo

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, sure does know how to have a good time.

The Warriors are now a few weeks removed from winning the NBA Finals, beating Boston in Game 6 to win the title.

Ever since, Golden State players and their families have been celebrating - especially Ayesha.

She's celebrating by smoking a cigar in another viral photo. Check it out.

Ayesha is starting to garner a huge fan base.

This isn't the first time Ayesha Curry has gone viral for a picture since the Warriors won the title a few weeks ago.

During the Warriors' championship parade, her outfit went viral.

She also had some fun, celebrating the title in PG-13 fashion.

Ayesha definitely knows how to have a good time.

Hopefully this isn't the last time Ayesha and Steph celebrate a championship.