Look: NBA World Shocked By Zach LaVine's Decision Tonight

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls during a NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Some old-school basketball fans lament the NBA's rise of three-pointers. Yet even the most stubborn traditionalist would acknowledge that a player should fire away from behind the arc if down three during the final seconds.

The Chicago Bulls faced that scenario Wednesday night, trailing 100-97 to the Washington Wizards with 5.7 seconds remaining.

Chicago inbounded the ball to Zach LaVine, who already attempted 11 three-pointers during the game at Capital One Arena. For some reason, he didn't make it 12.

LaVine drove closer to the basket and missed a mid-range jumper. Washington grabbed the rebound as time expired to secure the win.

Fans were confused about the befuddling sequence.

LaVine likely expected the referees to call a foul. Even so, there's little explanation for taking the two.

The 27-year-old should have kicked it out to a teammate once he didn't hear a whistle. Washington had no qualms leaving Alex Caruso open by double-teaming the two-time All-Star.

Head-scratching ending aside, LaVine scored a game-high 38 points. He's now averaging 23.8 points per game for the 19-23 Bulls, who rank 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Wizards trail them by one game for the final play-in spot, so Wednesday's loss could come back to bite the Bulls. They'll look to bounce back Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.