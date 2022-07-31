Look: Old Video Of Bill Russell, Charles Barkley Goes Viral

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during halftime of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The sports world is mourning Bill Russell's death Sunday, honoring an icon on and off the NBA court.

There's no shortage of achievements to celebrate. Russell led the Boston Celtics to an unprecedented 11 NBA championships during his legendary career. The five-time MVP also won two of those titles as the first Black coach in American sports history.

Then there's the time he flipped off Charles Barkley.

FanDuel's Rob Lopez resurfaced the moment when Russell extended the middle finger to Barkley during the 2018 ESPYs.

Russell later apologized on Twitter, explaining that the gesture was a "pure instinct" upon seeing Barkley.

It wasn't the last time Russell put Barkley in his place. Two years later, Barkley said Russell called to lecture the TNT analyst after he complained about paying high taxes on TV. Sir Charles said they became friends after the illuminating exchange.

It also wasn't the first time Russell went after NBA icons at an award ceremony. When accepting the 2017 NBA Lifetime Achievement Award, he stared down fellow Hall of Fame centers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O'Neal, David Robinson, and Dikembe Mutombo before declaring that he "would kick your ass."

It's almost an honor to get flipped off or trashed talk to by a legend of Russell's stature. And he did it with a smile on his face.

The world lost a national treasure Sunday. Rest in peace, Bill.