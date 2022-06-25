Look: Old Video Of Chris Bosh Is Going Viral This Weekend

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 26: Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh answers questions from the media prior his jersey retirement ceremony during the game between the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Arena on March 26, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook's recent feud with Skip Bayless has inspired fans to revisit a 2011 episode of ESPN's First Take.

Back in 2011, ESPN had Miami Heat star Chris Bosh on the show. During this segment, the All-Star mentioned that he didn't appreciate Bayless calling him "Bosh Spice."

"My only problem is the whole misuse of the name," Bosh said. "If I stink it up on the court, that's fine - I don't have a problem with you. I love jokes, I love cracking up jokes. The thing is my family takes a lot of pride in our name, and our ancestors are very prideful with the Bosh name. I don't like it being made fun of."

Despite these comments from Bosh, Bayless admit that he has no regrets for making up the "Bosh Spice" nickname.

"I respect the Bosh name," Bayless replied. "But I have no regrets with referring you occasionally, especially during early and mid-season, as Bosh Spice."

Here's the 2011 segment from First Take:

To make a long story short, NBA fans are revisiting this video because they believe it's proof that Bayless would use the "Westbrick" nickname in front of Westbrook's face.

Westbrook, however, wouldn't advise Bayless to do that.

"Yoooo… watch your mouth," Westbrook tweeted at Bayless. "Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face."