Look: Old Video Of Warriors Fans Goes Viral After Game 3

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts on the court during their game against the LA Clippers during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Before, during and after Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Boston Celtics fans let Draymond Green know what they think about him.

This must be the first time the Warriors have ever heard expletives at an NBA game.

Klay Thompson can't believe it.

“We’ve played in front of rude people before, dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy, good job Boston," he said after Game 3.

This holier-than-thou mentality doesn't exactly translate well when you take a brief look into the past.

Just a few years ago, a Warriors fan called LeBron James a "p**** a** b****" to his face.

This is a new side of the Warriors. They know they're in trouble against a younger, tougher Boston Celtics team desperate to create a legacy.

Moving forward, the Warriors are going to have to rely on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson more than ever.

It'd also help if Draymond Green had more than just two points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Warriors will try and even the series in Boston on Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.