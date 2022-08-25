Look: Patrick Beverley Reacts To Getting Traded To Lakers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 16: Patrick Beverley #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates after Anthony Edwards #1 drew a foul while LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the second quarter at Target Center on March 16, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Patrick Beverley is going back to Los Angeles.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday night that the Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring the former Clippers point guard from the Utah Jazz. They're sending Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to Utah for the 34-year-old veteran.

Like other NBA fans, Beverley might have been sleeping when the news broke. He responded to the reported deal on Thursday morning.

"Woke up a Laker!!!" Beverley wrote. "It's On!!!"

Beverley has gone to the playoffs in all but one season of his 10-year career. Based on past comments, he might be confident in going back with his new squad.

Back in May, the tenacious point guard told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that the Lakers would make the Western Conference Finals if adding him to their current roster.

While it's tough to see Beverley single-handedly fixing a team that missed the postseason at 33-49, he'll certainly help the Lakers' defense. Per ESPN Stats & Info, only Giannis Antetokounmpo has allowed a lower opposing field-goal percentage as the closest defender in the last five seasons.

The trade creates an interesting situation considering his history with Russell Westbrook. While acquiring Beverley could cause the rumor mill to start spinning again with potential Westbrook deals, LeBron James said Thursday that he "can't wait for him to go off this season."

Beverley is nevertheless excited to join the Lakers.