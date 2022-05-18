Look: Patrick Beverley's Girlfriend, Mandana, Is Going Viral

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 16: Patrick Beverley #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates after Anthony Edwards #1 drew a foul while LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the second quarter at Target Center on March 16, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Patrick Beverley was trending on social media all week for his comments on Chris Paul.

The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard had some fiery takes on the Phoenix Suns point guard following his Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

“Man, ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the Phoenix Suns, nobody in the NBA. … CP can’t guard anybody man. Everybody in the NBA know that,” Beverley said. “You know those cones in the summer that you dribble around? What does the cone do? Nothing. He’s a cone.”

Beverley's girlfriend went viral on social media this week, too.

The significant other of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard appeared to enjoy her time in New York, as well.

The happy couple has been dating for more than a year. They celebrated their one-year anniversary earlier this spring.

Both Patrick and Mandana appear to know how to cause a stir on social media.