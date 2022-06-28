Look: Paul George Reacts To The John Wall News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Staples Center on January 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Paul George and John Wall are about to be teammates.

On Monday night, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the Houston Rockets are buying out Wall, who sat out the entire 2021-22 season during the team's youth movement. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski quickly followed by revealing Wall's intentions to join the Los Angeles Clippers after clearing waivers when free agency begins Friday.

At the risk of tampering, George simply posted eyeball emojis with a picture of him and Wall on his Instagram story (via Hoop Central).

The image is from the 2014 Slam Dunk Contest. After Wall cemented his victory with a strong closing jam, he celebrated by dancing with George.

The duo is now poised to join forces next season. They'll play alongside Kawhi Leonard, who missed all of the 2021-22 campaign recovering from a torn ACL.

George is the only one of the trio to play at all last season, and he missed three months with torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

The Clippers must answer a lot of health uncertainty before returning to prominent contention, but adding Wall gives them ample star power and depth to make considerable noise in the Western Conference.