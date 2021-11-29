Look: Photo Of Ben Wallace, Metta World Peace Going Viral

Over 17 years ago, Ben Wallace and Metta World Peace were at the forefront of Malice at the Palace. On Sunday night, the two attended an NBA game together. No, we’re not kidding.

The two former NBA defensive stars attended the Lakers vs. Pistons game in Detroit on Sunday night. There wasn’t an ounce of bad blood between the two.

Metta and Ben Wallace got together for a picture, shook hands and even cracked a few smiles.

Take a look.

Metta World Peace & Ben Wallace

17 years after the Malice At The Palace 📷 @WestMoments pic.twitter.com/NHSMAPdBqL — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 29, 2021

Metta took to Instagram with the pic.

The former NBA great claimed him and Ben Wallace would have been the best defensive duo ever.

“This duo would beat any duo. Ruled the 2000’s on defense. It’s not debatable,” Metta said on Instagram.

The Malice at the Palace is one of the most infamous events in NBA history. Metta World Peace and Ben Wallace squashed their beef years ago, though.

“He’s cool with me. I don’t have an issue with him, except that he was in the way of my trophies,” Metta told Chris Haynes. “I was trying to get Defensive Player of the Year and MVP. I felt like that was going to be my second (DPOY) in a row, then I got suspended. Ben took that one. I love Ben because he’s a great defender.”

It’s still weird seeing Metta World Peace and Ben Wallace so civil – dare we say friendly – with each other. But they’ve clearly overcome hard feelings for each other.