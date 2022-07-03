Look: Photo Of LeBron's Youngest Son, Bryce, Is Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 26: (L-R) LeBron James Jr., LeBron James Sr. and Bryce Maximus James watch Zaire Wade’s AAU game court side at the Fab 48 tournament at Bishop Gorman High School on July 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

LeBron James' sons certainly seemed to have gotten his good basketball genes.

While Bronny James, a rising high school senior, has gotten most of the social media attention in recent years, Bryce James is starting to get in on the action, too.

This weekend, a photo of the 15-year-old high schooler went viral on social media.

Bryce James has gotten big.

LeBron James has said that he would love to play in the NBA with his son, Bronny, one day.

Perhaps Bryce can fulfill that dream, too.