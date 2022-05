Look: Photo Of Tacko Fall Is Going Viral Tonight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Tacko Fall #55 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 113-87. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference second round series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics is underway.

Tacko Fall is not playing in tonight's contest, but he's still sitting close to the court.

That's unfortunate for one fan.

A photo of Fall blocking the view of a fan sitting courtside is going viral on social media.

That's tough luck...

Game 5 of the Celtics vs. Bucks series is currently underway. It's being televised on TNT.