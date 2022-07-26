Look: Pistons Unveil 'Return Of The Teal' Throwback Jerseys

AUBURN HILLS, MI - APRIL 10: General view of the court at the final NBA game at the Palace of Auburn Hills during a game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons on April 10, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons are bringing back their teal jerseys.

On Monday night, the team released a video with rookie Jaden Ivey rocking the throwback uniforms Detroit wore from 1996 to 2001.

According to an official team statement, the Pistons plan to wear the Classic Edition teal jerseys in roughly 10 games during the 2022-23 season.

“To Pistons fans everywhere – we heard you, and this is for you,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “The teal jerseys represent a ‘colorful’ time in Pistons basketball and NBA history. We are thrilled to re-introduce the teal to a new generation of basketball fans, and can’t wait to see this version of Detroit Basketball suit up in them.”

Grant Hill and Jerry Stackhouse were among the many players who donned the look over two decades ago. While Detroit ditched the teal before winning the 2004 NBA Finals, they still hold a special place in the hearts of nostalgic fans who like the vintage '90s design.

The Pistons can use a spark after going 23-59 last season. They've finished each of the last six seasons with a losing record, but Ivey and Cade Cunningham give the organization hope of a brighter future.

They will now have brighter jerseys to match that renewed optimism next season.