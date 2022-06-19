Look: Racy Ayesha Curry Celebration Photo Is Going Viral

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 20: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, NBA athlete Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry address the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors certainly had a good time celebrating their 2022 NBA championship on Thursday night.

Golden State topped Boston in Game 6 of the Finals on Thursday night. The Warriors were up all night celebrating their fourth NBA championship in eight years.

Steph Curry won his first NBA Finals MVP trophy following the series, adding to his legendary resume.

Ayesha Curry, the wife of the Golden State Warriors star, appeared to have some PG-13 fun with the MVP trophy following Game 6 on Thursday night.

Hey, things can get a bit out of control during a championship celebration.

The Warriors will look to repeat in 2023.