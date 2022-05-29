Look: Racy Miami Heat Fan Photo Is Going Viral Sunday

A racy photo of a Miami Heat fan is going viral on social media before Game 7 on Sunday night.

The Heat topped the Celtics in Boston on Friday night, forcing a do-or-die Game 7.

Following the Heat's win in Boston, a Miami fan took a photo next to - well, on - the Red Auerbach statue.

Check it out:

"This is how Miami Heat fans celebrated last night in Boston after winning game 6. The utter DISRESPECT to the legend Red Auerbach is disgusting. The Celtics need to take care of business Game 7 so we can get a proper picture out there…smoking a victory cigar with Red," one fan tweeted.

Game 7 should be fun.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.