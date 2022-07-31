Look: Rare Video Of Michael Jordan's Brother Going Viral

UNDATED: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on durng a NBA game. Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bull from 1981 through 1998. (Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images) NBA Photos/Getty Images

A rare video of Michael Jordan's brother playing basketball is going viral on social media.

Michael Jordan is obviously well known for his basketball greatness.

But Jordan's brother, Larry, had some pretty nice skills, as well.

Unfortunately, he just didn't have the size that his brother did.

"His brother inherited everything but the height," SLAM Studios wrote.

It would have been fun to see Larry Jordan playing alongside his brother in the league.