Look: Score From The Celtics-Nets Game Is Going Viral

Life hasn’t been going very well for the Brooklyn Nets over the past few weeks and it’s not getting any better on Tuesday night.

Riding an eight-game losing streak, the Nets tipped off against the Boston Celtics. Brooklyn got off to a rough start as the Celtics scored the first 14 points of the game.

The Nets eventually found a bucket – but that was it, just one. More than seven minutes into the first quarter, Brooklyn managed just one made shot and trailed 28-2.

It didn’t take long for that score to start going viral on social media. Those in the NBA world couldn’t quite believe what was happening in tonight’s game.

“Look out here come the Nets,” basketball media personality Rob Perez said.

"Look out here come the Nets," basketball media personality Rob Perez said.

“Is this correct?” another person questioned over a photo of the score.

"Is this correct?" another person questioned over a photo of the score.

“So, this is happening…” said another analyst from inside the Barclays Center.

The good news for the Nets is the team seems to have woken up a little bit. After falling down 28-2, Brooklyn went on an 11-0 run to cut Boston’s lead to 28-13.

Can the Nets complete the comeback?