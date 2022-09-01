Look: Shaq Makes His Opinion On Kevin Durant Very Clear

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley recently made headlines because he referred to Kevin Durant's career outside of Golden State as a failure.

"He gets mad when we say it, he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships, but if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being a leader that all goes with that, he's been an abject failure," Barkley said, via ESPN. "I mean, every time he's been like the guy who has to be the leader and the best player he has not had success."

On the latest episode of 'The Big Podcast,' Shaquille O'Neal was asked about Durant's career outside of Golden State.

O'Neal and Barkley may argue from time to time on Inside The NBA, but they agreed on this subject.

"Yeah. If you go back and look at his career as the best player and being the leader, it all goes with that," O'Neal said. "See, we were there, we saw OKC up 3-1 [over Golden State]. One more game. And when you're the guy, all the pressure falls on you. A lot of people are talking about the bus driver - Chuck was absolutely right. He [Durant] was not driving the bus in golden State. You were on the bus, sitting up front.

Durant may not have been the "bus driver" for the Warriors from 2016-2019. However, he was named Finals MVP twice during that stretch.

At this point, if Durant wants to silence his critics, he'll need to win a championship as the leader of the Brooklyn Nets.