Look: Shaq Unveils His ‘Unbeatable’ All-Time Starting 5

Shaquille O’Neal has been known to crack a joke or two here and there, but you get the feeling he’s dead serious with this one.

On Saturday, Shaq posted a photoshopped image of Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and himself all standing on the court together.

The caption?

“I don’t care what none of y’all saying. Ain’t nobody beatin this team in a seven games series”

.@SHAQ's five or the field? Who is stopping this squad? 👀 pic.twitter.com/bumbbA7jNt — ESPN (@espn) November 2, 2020

It’d be tough to make a case against this argument. There’s a whopping 19 total championship rings between the five NBA legends standing on that court.

Here’s an analysis of this unstoppable lineup.

Point guard: Iverson is arguably one of the greatest basketball players to never win a ring in the NBA. The dynamic point guard averaged 30+ in three of his NBA seasons, including in 2001 when he won the league MVP trophy. Iverson would have no problem creating his own shot in this lineup, but he would certainly have to get used to not being the primary offensive weapon.

Shooting guard/small forward: In this lineup MJ and Kobe would be pretty interchangeable. Having these two elite isolation scorers on the wings would be unstoppable in and of itself. With so much talent on the floor, the Mamba and Jordan would have a field day on defenders who were forced to play them 1v1. With 11 total rings between these two, Shaq definitely wouldn’t have to be worried about their winning mentality.

Power forward: Though this is not his typical position, LeBron has proven over his 17-year career that he can play any position 1-5. As a stretch four with the the ability to knock down outside shots and bully defenders down low, the King would be a perfect complement for Shaq in high-low situations.

Center: Finally, under the basket is the man himself: Shaq. Arguably the most physically dominant player the NBA has ever seen, the Big Diesel would be a monster in any era against any competition. With opposing bigs being forced to double out on the wings, Shaq would absolutely punish late help defense rotations at the rim.

Shaq said no one could beat this team in a seven game series. I’m not so sure anyone could even prevent a four-game sweep.

It’s hard to imagine a more unstoppable lineup.