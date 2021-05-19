It’s been an interesting night for Charles Barkley as the NBA’s play-in tournament officially kicked off earlier tonight.

To start things off, Barkley guaranteed a victory for the Charlotte Hornets in their game against the Indiana Pacers. “But really, I’m going out on a limb. Ernie can I do it I just found out what it is?” Barkley asked before smashing the “guarantee” button. “The Charlotte Hornets are going to win!” he exclaimed.

Well, the Hornets went on to lose by nearly 30 points in a 144-117 beatdown at the hands of the Pacers. That’s not the only bad news for Chuck tonight, though.

He said the wrong thing to fellow NBA on TNT host Shaquille O’Neal and upset the four-time NBA champion. When talking about an errant hook shot, Shaq said “you know who that reminds me of?”

Barkley went on to say, “Who, your grandma?”

We’ll just show what happens next.

Check it out.

"I will reach across this table…" 👀😂 Gonna be some furniture moving if Chuck talks to Shaq like that again. pic.twitter.com/d1kgKChXnc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 19, 2021

Shaq and Chuck have had their fair share of “battles” in the past, but Barkley nearly crossed the line here.

Barkley would beat most people in the world in a fight due to his size, but Shaq is on another level. That said, it would definitely be a hot ticket if these two ever decided to put the gloves on.

Luckily for Chuck he immediately apologized.