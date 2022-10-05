Look: Shaquille O'Neal Reveals How Much He Weighs Now

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal is working on his fitness goals during retirement.

Appearing on the Impaulsive podcast, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar detailed his desire to become a "sex symbol." The big man started shedding weight after realizing he had "that Charles Barkley retirement body."

He also revealed an unusual goal motivating his physical transformation.

“I was 401 pounds, now I’m 365. I’m trying to take it back to 345. I wanna have muscles everywhere and I wanna do an underwear ad with my sons.”

Last December, Shaq told Men's Health's Jewel Wicker that his weight increased to 415 pounds during the pandemic before dropping almost 50. He fulfilled his goal of posting a shirtless selfie on Instagram.

As for the underwear dream, perhaps Tom Brady can help Shaq achieve those modeling aspirations. After all, the NFL let former teammate Rob Gronkowski show off his company's undergarments.

Shaq pulverized opponents in the paint throughout his Hall of Fame career, but that extra size no longer benefits him on the court. Although he's shed plenty of pounds already, the 50-year-old is still toning down.