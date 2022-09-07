Look: Shirtless Photo Of Retired NBA Star Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 25: Joe Johnson #1 of the Triplets shoots over Reggie Evans #30 of the 3 Headed Monsters during the BIG3 Playoffs at Smoothie King Center on August 25, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/BIG3 via Getty Images)

Joe Johnson isn't currently on an NBA roster, but make no mistake, he looks ready for one last run.

On Tuesday night, a shirtless photo of Johnson went viral on Twitter. The seven-time All-Star appears to be in outstanding shape.

NBA fans are very impressed with Johnson's physique, especially at his age.

"I couldn't even imagine having that type of body in my dreams, let alone real life," one fan tweeted. "Iso Joe killing it."

"Further proof that when you take care of your body, your body takes care of you," another fan said. "He looks amazing!"

Here's the photo that's going viral on social media:

Johnson, 41, last played for the Boston Celtics. He only appeared in one game.

Since entering the NBA in 2001, Johnson has averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Maybe, just maybe, we'll see Johnson return to the NBA for the 2022-23 season.