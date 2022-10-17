Look: Skylar Diggins Announces Major Personal News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 04: Skylar Diggins-Smith #4 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots a free throw during the game against the Indiana Fever at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on September 4, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. License Agreement.(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith announced some big personal news on Instagram this morning.

The WNBA star, who's coming off a big season, announced she's pregnant with her second child.

"New addition loading 🧡," she announced on social media on Monday.

The WNBA star is getting a lot of love following her announcement on Monday.

The WNBA star had her first child back in 2017.

"The Mercury's Skylar Diggins-Smith announces her pregnancy on Instagram. This will be her second child, as she gave birth to a son in 2017. Congratulations to her!" one fan wrote.

"Just a reminder as Skylar Diggins-Smith revealed her pregnancy: She was 3rd overall in scoring this season with 19.7 points per game. She was 7th in assists with 5.5 per game. She averaged 34 minutes per game. Incredible," another fan added.

Congrats, Skylar!