Look: Sports World Is Praying For Brittney Griner's Family

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The sports world continues to pray for Brittney Griner and her safe return to the United States.

This week, President Joe Biden and his staff met with the family of the legendary WNBA star.

Cherelle Griner, the wife of the WNBA star, met with President Biden and his staff. The wife of the WNBA star has had an understandably brutal couple of months with her significant other locked up abroad.

Fans are praying for Cherelle Griner and her family today.

"Prayers up for BG's return. Her situation is untimely, unimaginable and unjust," one fan wrote.

"We stand for Brittney," another fan wrote.

"If you want to be really frustrated, compare the timeline of Brittney Griner to Jessica Lynch. Bless Cherelle and all the loved ones waiting for her release," one fan added.

Our thoughts continue to be with Brittney Griner and her family this week.