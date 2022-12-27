Look: Sports World Is Praying For Brittney Griner's Wife

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner has returned home to the United States, after being imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year on drug charges. The American government worked out a trade with Russia, sending arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for the WNBA star.

While Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, is obviously thrilled to have her loved one home safe, this can all be pretty overwhelming, too.

The sports world has been praying for Cherelle Griner as she gets used to her new reality with Brittney Griner back home and adjusting to life.

"Cherelle Griner can finally breathe ... something most people do without effort or thought, but something that was elusive to her during the 10 months her wife, Brittney Griner, was held captive by the Russian government," TMZ Sports tweeted.

Griner's wife, Cherelle, said she was "hopeless" during her wife's time in Russia. That has now changed, as Brittney Griner is back home safely.

Still, there is going to be a major adjustment period for everyone involved.

The Griner family is hoping for prayers from their supporters.

“Day by day, we're just feeding a little bit to the soul and understanding each other's journey so we can actually start walking together," Cherelle Griner said.

"Sending up a special prayer for peace, rest, and blessings to our sister Cherelle. Girl I could not imagine!" one fan wrote.

"Want to keep BR in our prayers it's good to see she's in good spirits hearing about that first dunk so happy for her wife cherelle has fight to get BR home it happen," one fan added.

"So many prayers and support for BG coming home to Cherelle and her family! Tears of joy for a special person to so many people to be coming home to!!!" another fan wrote.

Cherelle Griner (C), wife of professional basketball player Brittney Griner, speaks during a press conference on July 8, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois in support of Griners release from prison in Russia.

Our thoughts continue to be with the Griner family during this readjustment period.