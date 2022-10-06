Look: Sports World Praying For Brittney Griner's Wife

(Photo by MAX HERMAN / AFP) (Photo by MAX HERMAN/AFP via Getty Images) MAX HERMAN/Getty Images

Cherelle Griner's wife admitted that she's "terrified" for the WNBA star, who remains in custody in Russia.

Brittney Griner, one of the league's best players, has been in Russian custody since earlier this year. The former Baylor Bears star was arrested at the airport in early 2022. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession.

Cherelle Griner opened up about her mindset right now.

“It feels to me as if she’s a hostage," Cherelle Griner told CBS Mornings.

The sports world continues to pray for Cherelle Griner and her family.

"This! It’s been 230 days. #WeAreBG," one fan wrote.

"She is a hostage. Not enough is being done to secure her release," another fan added.

"Bring her home. She’s OURS, America. She has to matter," one fan added.

Our thoughts remain with Griner's family during this difficult time.

Hopefully the WNBA star will be brought home soon.