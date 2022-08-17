Look: Sports World Praying For Grant Hill's Family

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 15: ESPN Analyst, Grant Hill smiles before the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets during Round 2, Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 15, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The sports world is praying for Grant Hill's family on Wednesday afternoon.

Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother earlier this week. Janet Hill, the mother of the former Duke Blue Devils star, was married to former Cowboys star Calvin Hill.

The sports world is mourning the Hill family's loss.

"Over a year ago my mother was diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Just like she's done with everything in her life, she confronted this brain cancer with tremendous strength, courage & dignity. This loss for our family is devastating," Hill wrote.

The sports world is praying for Hill's family.

"Peace and Blessings.." one fan wrote.

"Sending thoughts & prayers for peace & comfort during this difficult time," another fan wrote.

"Godspeed to you and your family, Grant. May your mom’s soul rest with the Lord. Prayers up as I know she leaves an irreplaceable void in the family," Dawn Staley added.

Our thoughts are with Hill's family and friends.